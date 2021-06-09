The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparently acted more like teenagers than sworn officers of the law.

Regrettably, the lack of transparency (including withholding the names of the two officers) is par for the course. When it comes to transgressions by public servants, particularly police, the public is kept very much in the dark. It is not for us to know who it is and what he or she did. That makes it a bit difficult for the people paying the salaries of the police to know whether the actions and reactions are reasonable and appropriate.

In the Bedford case, one of the two officers was recorded saying “no liberals allowed.” This caused a citizen to complain that he now feels less safe in Bedford. Good grief.

The two officers have been suspended and will undergo “diversity training,” according to the chief. This will include tutoring on “cultural awareness” and “implicit bias.” How is this appropriate? The chief said his investigation would produce the facts and evidence. Best of luck to Bedford citizens trying to get that information.

We don’t mean to single out Chief Bryfonski here. Withholding of information when it comes to public personnel matters is rampant. Attempts to remedy this in our state are still wending their way through the courts. Add the strictures of some police union contracts and it is a wonder that a police chief is able to tell the public the time of day let alone whether an officer has abused the public trust.

That is not healthy for the public paying the bills and relying on police and it is unfair to the police themselves, the great majority of whom do a good job in often difficult circumstances. New Hampshire requires that disciplinary hearings for doctors and lawyers be open. The same should surely apply to law enforcement officers.

Sunday, June 06, 2021
Friday, June 04, 2021
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …