Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
With civics and American history receiving little if any attention in our schools, Franklin for many is reduced to a man holding a kite in a storm or a sayer of witty things. He was so much more and Burns and Duncan show how in a way that should engage both antsy school kids and easily-bored adults.
Their use of interspersing colorful art work and music with interviews of historians and the spoken words of their subjects is familiar to many. It can be tedious at times but not in the Franklin series. We are not sure if that’s because they have become so good at it or because Franklin gives them so much great material with which to work. Either way, it works well.
The Franklin series comes at a good time. The nation is once again caught up in bitter political turmoil and dissension. Understanding what Franklin and his peers went through in birthing the United States can be most helpful if we will take the time to watch, listen, and learn.
