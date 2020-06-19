The Berklee College of Music in Boston is sorry. Actually “deeply sorry.” It has apologized to students, faculty, staff, and, for all we know, the pigeons on Boston Common. The school says it will NEVER happen again.
School officials said they heard “hurt and anger” from the community about what happened. They said it was an on-the-spot decision, not pre-planned.
What occurred was not meant to “to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.” The school understands that “many members of our community feel betrayed” by what happened. They are sorry for “perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginilization.”
They promise to do better.
We better get to just exactly what Berklee did. Readers with small children may want to avert their gaze.
Berklee allowed Boston police to use the school’s men’s room during one of the recent protests organized by Black Lives Matter.
We know. It’s shocking. Especially, as the school acknowledged, at a time when the facilities remain closed for students and the general public.
Is there no end to this systemic favoritism of men in blue? Taking a knee is okay for the cops but taking a pee? How dare they.