The Berklee College of Music in Boston is sorry. Actually “deeply sorry.” It has apologized to students, faculty, staff, and, for all we know, the pigeons on Boston Common. The school says it will NEVER happen again.

School officials said they heard “hurt and anger” from the community about what happened. They said it was an on-the-spot decision, not pre-planned.

What occurred was not meant to “to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.” The school understands that “many members of our community feel betrayed” by what happened. They are sorry for “perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginilization.”

They promise to do better.

We better get to just exactly what Berklee did. Readers with small children may want to avert their gaze.

Berklee allowed Boston police to use the school’s men’s room during one of the recent protests organized by Black Lives Matter.

We know. It’s shocking. Especially, as the school acknowledged, at a time when the facilities remain closed for students and the general public.

Is there no end to this systemic favoritism of men in blue? Taking a knee is okay for the cops but taking a pee? How dare they.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Friday, June 12, 2020
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Editorials

Political pandemic: Sununu has dealt well with all that

We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black…

Friday, June 05, 2020
Editorials

D-Day 76 years ago

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?

Editorials

Another veteran goes

Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Editorials

There are no excuses

There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…

Editorials

Public's right to know

Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.

Sunday, May 31, 2020