Bernie Streeter loved Nashua. In whatever role he took on over his many years, that was clear.
His day job for a long time was helping to run hospitals, first in Lowell and then at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. The first took him out of town but it didn’t stop him from being involved back at home. At both hospitals, he learned to keep the public informed and involved. It was a trait that worked for him as a public servant as well.
He served so many terms in a certain post in Concord that generations of Nashua area residents may have thought that his real name was “Executive Councilor Streeter.” He gave up that role when he stood for mayor, a post fellow citizens awarded him twice.
He was the witty and good-natured emcee of the PLUS Company’s annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast, serving up light-hearted jabs to fellow politicians of all parties.
Indeed, a compliment paid to the lifelong Republican came from a Democrat. Former state Rep. David Campbell noted Streeter’s gift for putting the interest of his constituency “ahead of partisan politics and everything else.”
“It was so easy to work with him in the best interest of the people of Nashua and projects in Nashua,” said Campbell.
That’s a good lesson for these times and a fitting memorial to Bernie.
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.