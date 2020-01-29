We don’t think either the facts or the law work in this case, but we admire the clever thinking of public defender Carl Swenson.
Atty. Swenson is defending a Rochester man who is accused of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his brother in the arm. Part of the prosecution’s case is what was recorded on a neighbor’s doorbell device, the popular “Ring” apparatus that is getting much attention these days.
The device not only records video of anyone who approaches your doorway (perhaps to visit, perhaps to steal whatever package might be lying there). It also records sound.
It apparently caught some of an interchange between the two brothers in a driveway. Defense Atty. Swenson didn’t object to the video. But he said the audio is a violation of a state wiretapping law.
That law requires two-way consent for recording a telephone call. You can’t tape the other party unless you notify him that you are doing so. (It’s one reason why companies tell you your call may be taped for “quality assurance.”)
Swenson argues that while the parties “may have reasonably expected that they could have been overheard, they would not reasonably have expected someone to record their verbal exchange and disclose the recording to third parties in violation of the law.”
With cellphones as cameras, with high tech doorbells and police body cameras, and with those two snooping ladies, Alexa and Siri, always eavesdropping, we think it is reasonable to assume there’s always a hot microphone nearby.
Certainly if you are yelling in a driveway and shots are fired, you have forfeited your expectation of privacy. But, win or lose his case, we think Swenson has a rosy future, either on the “Better Call Saul”” TV series or perhaps in the White House.