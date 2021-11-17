Beware the “bipartisan” as defined by President Joe Biden, the Washington politicians, and their media echo chamber.
Just because big spenders of taxpayer money come from both political parties doesn’t make everything right. Witness the mind-numbing $1 TRILLION infrastructure bill that Biden came to New Hampshire Tuesday to celebrate.
The bigger the spend, the more waste there will be. But that kind of horror story won’t emerge for awhile, if at all. Meanwhile, give yourself a nickel for every time our congressional delegation mouths the term “bipartisan” between now and next election day.
Worthy of note here is that U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a true profile in political courage, voted against the infrastructure big spend. That won’t stop Trump wingnuts from continuing to condemn her, but it is indicative of what a true conservative looks like these days.
We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…
Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.
Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.
When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…
Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.