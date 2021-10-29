With dark streets aided by gloomy skies, we hardly need to remind readers to be on the lookout this weekend for little goblins and ghosts on Halloween patrol. But we will anyway.
It’s not our readers with whom we are concerned. But our readers no doubt have relatives or co-workers who are not as well-informed and may not pay adequate attention to safety warnings.
Trick-or-Treat hours and days differ from town to town. Manchester waits until the actual All Hallows Eve, which is this Sunday. The official time is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please remind others to be wary of the kids, big and little, whose own focus will be on candy bars, not big, fast cars.
With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.