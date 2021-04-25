The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire was right to oppose HB 544 (see related editorial). Government shouldn’t be telling private companies what they can and cannot address with their employees.
But the BIA does its members no favors by failing to address or even acknowledge the dangerous and destructive Critical Race Theory that is at the heart of legislative concerns.
The BIA says the bill “would be a black eye” for New Hampshire and “put the national spotlight on the Granite State, and not in a good way.”
But so too is rubber-stamping the politically-correct mindset that brooks no interference or dissent from its brainwashing on “systemic racism” and the “evils” of Whiteness.