Biden has his hands more than full with the many serious issues facing America, both foreign and domestic. He should tell the public that he is focused on dealing with them, not politics. He has a much better chance of winning the bipartisan public support he says he wants if his every move is not being judged by its effect on the next election.
Teddy Roosevelt may have been the last President to announce so early that he would not seek a second term. He did this the night he won his first full term and is said to have quickly regretted it. But his early lame duck status didn’t seem to have had any negative effect on his later accomplishments. Biden would also be doing his party a favor by clearing the path for others to make their case to succeed him.
Republicans are already jockeying to be their party’s next nominee. Some of them have tied themselves to Donald Trump or refuse to acknowledge the great harm he has done and continues to do to the nation and the Grand Old Party.
Charlie Baker is not one of them. He has made that clear from the start. The prospect of such a candidacy — a real Republican in more than name only — would give hope that the party of Lincoln and Reagan can yet be restored.
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.
Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.