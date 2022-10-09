Perhaps a small part of the reason for today’s hyperpartisan political divide has something to do with news media choices. Shocking, we know.

The President of the United States traveled to Florida last week to view the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. While there, he met with the governor of Florida. Government officials have been doing this for ages. It gives them a perspective to better understand the level of destruction. It shows the people on the ground that someone is paying attention.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022

Good news, bad news: Political ups and downs

We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sunday, October 02, 2022

The holocaust: Important series

Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.

Friday, September 30, 2022

Faces of war: Scenes of sacrifice

Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Swamp draining: Pappas catches on

Try as we might, it is difficult to avoid the tidal wave of political commercials washing over New Hampshire right now. The cumulative effect may not be the one the candidates want, however.

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Youth facility: Delay is warranted

Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.