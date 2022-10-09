Perhaps a small part of the reason for today’s hyperpartisan political divide has something to do with news media choices. Shocking, we know.
The President of the United States traveled to Florida last week to view the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. While there, he met with the governor of Florida. Government officials have been doing this for ages. It gives them a perspective to better understand the level of destruction. It shows the people on the ground that someone is paying attention.
This hurricane was a doozy. People’s homes were destroyed. Power crews and volunteers from around the country poured in to help. Appeals for funds were made.
Much of this was dutifully reported, primarily by Florida newspapers and news outlets. National media included some such reporting as well. But the big media also made the case for critics who accused them of pack journalism.
In this case, the pack was all over the fact that President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis were actually in the same space at the same time; had positive things to say about one another, and, wonder of wonders, seemed more concerned with the acute and immediate problems of thousands of their fellow citizens than with their own sharp political differences.
If America had indulged in a drinking game in which one took a swig each time “Biden-DeSantis politics” was mentioned in a hurricane news report last week, the whole country would need a designated driver.
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.