Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
We doubt that Biden is watching much New Hampshire television, however. The “Don’t Run, Joe” group may need to wait until the next New Hampshire Presidential Primary to get their message across.
This they can do with or without the consent of Biden and his national Democratic minions who have ordered that our primary go sit somewhere in the back of the bus. Ever obedient to his quota-mad party, Biden has decided that South Carolina voters should go first. If he runs, he can expect an easy win there.
But New Hampshire’s Democratic Party need not kowtow, although it seems to be doing so. Neither the party chair nor U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have done anything other than to talk tough since feeling Biden’s boot.
Despite this, the New Hampshire Primary will be first. If Biden hasn’t seen the light by then, other candidates may not want to challenge him here. But those who know he shouldn’t run can effectively deliver their message by writing it on their primary ballot. Sending messages is what our primary has always been about.