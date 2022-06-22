You don’t have to be 79 years of age to fall off a bicycle by getting your foot stuck on a pedal. If you have made it to 79 and still have the ability to ride, good on you.
However, individuals who seek or hold the most important job in the United States — and possibly the world — ought to be as fit as possible, with all cylinders clicking. President Joe Biden no longer meets that criteria.
His White House staff should give up the ghost and stop insisting that Biden will seek a second term in 2024, when he will be 81. Either they think this story line makes sense and keeps Biden from being a lame duck (it doesn’t; he is), or they really believe this story. In that case, Republicans couldn’t ask for a better opponent than an octogenarian who is already showing more and more signs of his age.
Perhaps the GOP should also look for candidates in fighting trim for ’24. Ones who will be a bit younger than, say, 78, by then.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.