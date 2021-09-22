Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.

President Joe Biden doesn’t seem to care much about stopping the mass law-breaking that he has promoted by his failure to enforce the laws against illegal immigration. “Please don’t come” is not a strategy for success.

But it may be there is method to Biden’s madness. Could it be that his infrastructure bill is so costly because he intends to remodel the bridges in Texas to accommodate living quarters for the thousands living beneath them? Will drive-by voting machines be included?

Sunday, September 19, 2021

What's in a name? 'Marketing' the prison

Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…

Friday, September 17, 2021

Nobody needed: A name fit for the times

It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The America I know: Bush's 9-11 remarks

No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Federal foul up: No one is accountable?

We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.

Remembering 9-11: We should not despair

Heroes are people who put their lives in peril in order to save others. We pause this weekend to remember the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, along with all who perished.

Friday, September 10, 2021