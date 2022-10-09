A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
We don’t have room to print or parse the lady’s reply. Suffice to say she is a graduate of the Kamala Harris school of obfuscation.
And this was before the OPEC-plus cartel announced it will dramatically curtail oil production next month. Where is Maggie Hassan when we need her?
Somehow we doubt the senator from New Hampshire will again trot out her demand that Biden release more oil from the nation’s strategic oil reserve. Strategic as it is, the oil reserve is literally a drop in the bucket of the nation’s oil requirements. Its use has no effect on pricing.
Price moderation was what President Biden sought on his celebrated fist-bumping meeting with the Saudi sheiks last summer. When critics of the Saudi regime protested this, noting the regime’s role in the murder of a journalist, and that Biden had pledged to treat the Arab nation as a “pariah”, the White House noted that at least he had not shaken hands with them!
Now we are told that the purpose for the Saudi trip wasn’t really about oil at all.
OPEC could say the same. The sharp cut in production may be as much about propping up Russia’s need for oil revenues to fuel its war on Ukraine as it is further lining Arab pockets. Either way, it doesn’t say much for either Biden’s leadership or Maggie Hassan’s political show.
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.