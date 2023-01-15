It occurred in an informal setting, which is where candidates would and sometimes still do go to speak with everyday folks and to make their pitch for votes.
It didn’t turn out well for Biden, who in his first presidential campaign, had already been caught cribbing a speech from a British politician. When a Claremont school teacher asked him where he finished in law school, Biden began making things up. He said he went to law school on a full scholarship (not true) and finished in the top half of his class (also not true).
He also said he probably had a higher IQ than the teacher. Too bad there was no test given.
Biden years later apologized to the teacher but we suspect he still licks that first political wound he suffered in New Hampshire. More have followed for him here. We also wonder if the President served as a role model for U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York.
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.