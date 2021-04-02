Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.
The federal and state governments are finding it difficult to spend all the trillions of dollars approved already, ostensibly to deal with the results of the COVID-19 pandemic. Politicians from New Hampshire to Hawaii are falling over themselves in the race to claim credit for this or that wad of money. Biden’s bid to now tack on the biggest act of public spending in U.S. history is both a bridge too far and certain to produce bridges to nowhere. In fact, Biden proposes tearing down parts of highways that, in his view, separate and segregate neighborhoods.
The plan proposes something for almost every special interest in the hope that everyone from airport directors to semiconductor manufacturers and senior-living centers will support it. And let’s not forget public “education.” Atop the billions of dollars for schools in the latest orgy of spending, the new proposal has another $100 billion “to upgrade and build new public schools.”
Rather than “building back” ever bigger, and adding crushing debt to our future, Biden could use just a small fraction of that dough to incentivize all the illegal immigrants now headed our way to turn around. Don’t be shocked, however, to find that the Biden-Harris team has an entirely different and expensive plan to address that self-made crisis.