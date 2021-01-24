While it was good to see that President Joe Biden wants schools reopened, some of his criteria for doing so may be overkill, costly, and cause more delay.
His administration has mentioned improving air quality in schools. More fresh air for kids (and their teachers) is a worthwhile goal, but when Democrats speak of improving things, they often mean to the tune of millions of dollars in new systems. And many schools have been able to reopen just fine with their existing air systems in place.
Biden also falls into the camp that insists teachers must be vaccinated before schools can safely open. That is not necessary. But if the administration wants to ramp up vaccine production and distribution, that should achieve the same goal.