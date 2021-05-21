Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

Credit Dr. John Goldhardt with going bold and big. He has given Manchester taxpayers, parents, teachers, and elected officials plenty to discuss, debate, and decide.

The devil, naturally, will be in the details, so it is incumbent upon Dr. Goldhardt and the school board to provide the public with all the information available before making what could be one of the city’s major decisions in this still-new century. It will also be important to make sure that all voices are heard and that public presentations are frequent and accessible to all. That means getting out into neighborhoods.

Goldhardt will have to make a convincing case for such a huge high school. Mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan says 3,500 is much higher than the “ideal.” Is she correct? The city should research that.

His idea to find a new location for such a school, complete with ample parking and athletic fields, immediately suggests the state property now housing the Sununu Youth Development Center on River Road. We have argued for such a use, not for a mega-school so much as for an innovative one.

His suggestion that such a site include a football stadium is nonsensical. The city’s Gill Stadium could stand some upgrading, but it remains viable,

Closing one existing high school has made sense for quite a while. Manchester High School West seems the likely candidate, as Goldhardt suggests. But what are the best uses for Memorial and Central and the School of Technology building? What are the options?

Credit Goldhardt, too, with telling the public that the emperor (or is that empress?) is without clothes. His report notes that the school board allowed the district to lower its standards for graduation and the graduation rate decreased further and is now the lowest in the state.

The future of Manchester education coincides with a city election year. Candidates need to spell out their own visions and goals on the subject.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.

Sunday, May 09, 2021

NH voter fraud: Will Trump tune in?

If it hasn’t happened already, a date will soon be set for an audit of certain voting results in Windham from last November’s election. The entire process is to be live-streamed at www.doj.nh.gov so that the public can observe.