Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:
Credit Dr. John Goldhardt with going bold and big. He has given Manchester taxpayers, parents, teachers, and elected officials plenty to discuss, debate, and decide.
The devil, naturally, will be in the details, so it is incumbent upon Dr. Goldhardt and the school board to provide the public with all the information available before making what could be one of the city’s major decisions in this still-new century. It will also be important to make sure that all voices are heard and that public presentations are frequent and accessible to all. That means getting out into neighborhoods.
Goldhardt will have to make a convincing case for such a huge high school. Mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan says 3,500 is much higher than the “ideal.” Is she correct? The city should research that.
His idea to find a new location for such a school, complete with ample parking and athletic fields, immediately suggests the state property now housing the Sununu Youth Development Center on River Road. We have argued for such a use, not for a mega-school so much as for an innovative one.
His suggestion that such a site include a football stadium is nonsensical. The city’s Gill Stadium could stand some upgrading, but it remains viable,
Closing one existing high school has made sense for quite a while. Manchester High School West seems the likely candidate, as Goldhardt suggests. But what are the best uses for Memorial and Central and the School of Technology building? What are the options?
Credit Goldhardt, too, with telling the public that the emperor (or is that empress?) is without clothes. His report notes that the school board allowed the district to lower its standards for graduation and the graduation rate decreased further and is now the lowest in the state.
The future of Manchester education coincides with a city election year. Candidates need to spell out their own visions and goals on the subject.