Listening to President Joe Biden’s congressional speech this week put us in mind of a conservative’s observation about big-government Democrats and their ideology.
“They are based on the theory that only government will protect the interests of different classes and control of all activity must be concentrated in a great central government.”
The speaker was Ohio U.S. Sen. Robert Taft and the year was 1951. But the words ring remarkably true today regarding Biden’s stunning proposals to spend trillions of dollars and vastly expand Big Brother’s reach into our lives.
Biden’s plans to “build back” an America already quickly recovering from the pandemic recession are overkill. His plan is to claim credit for the recovery. He better hurry up, because the recovery is running even faster than his spending.
His plans also call for extending government intrusion nearly from the cradle, by means of government schools starting at age three and ending with “free” college. It’s hard to fathom why Joe thinks we need to pay for the latter, since he says most of the jobs he intends to create will not require anything more than a high school education.
Bill Clinton lied about what he did in the White House but we were hopeful he was right when he pronounced the era of big government was over. President Biden and our all-Democratic congressional delegation apparently didn’t hear that message.