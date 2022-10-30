When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the best work gets the gist right.

Then there are elections. Ad after reductionist ad of half-truths are gushed by partisan players warning of looming disaster should the other side win.

Friday, October 28, 2022

Political cops: It’s a bad look for NH

We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Honoring Harmony: Chief speaks for us

Manchester’s Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg speaks for many of us when he asks that we all remember a little girl whose life was taken almost before it began.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time to go, Lou: State Senate upgrades

In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.

Public records: Good Claremont ruling

A former Claremont city councilor who now seeks a new public office as a state legislator wants to keep the public from seeing his record as a public peace officer.

How’s that Primary? Dems to dump NH

We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Sunday, October 16, 2022

Welcome to NH? Unprecedented times

Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?

A train benefit: Mass. crazy plans

We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.