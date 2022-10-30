When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the best work gets the gist right.
Then there are elections. Ad after reductionist ad of half-truths are gushed by partisan players warning of looming disaster should the other side win.
Campaign cash is spent like found money, so we don’t hear the pitch once but again and again. It chases us from channel to channel on cable television. Even switching apps can’t dodge it.
Campaigns study us more thoroughly than Putin’s generals studied maps of Ukraine and the focus is narrowed to a point most likely to move us. We’re told only Democrats can stop abortion from being banned or it’s implied that Republicans delivered $2 a gallon fuel in 2020, as if the global plague that left a million Americans dead was energy policy.
Are the Democrat and Republican claims you are hearing true? True enough for government work, apparently.
But it’s your truth that matters most on Nov. 8. Elections are settled by those who show up. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who led our nation through a tumultuous depression and a world war, once observed, “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.