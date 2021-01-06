At the Derryfield Country Club, he was known to many simply as “Mr. Golf,” and for good reason. From his earliest years on a standout Manchester High School West team, through his competitive years in city and state events, to his play in the Profile Seniors circuit, Billy Conway was known as a keen student and talented player of the game. Other golfers would pause to watch his effortless swing as he teed off for a round.
He was generous with his time and always willing to offer a tip but was never pushy about it. He constantly practiced and honed his own short game and long ago lost count of how many times he holed a shot from a bunker. Up until near the end of the last season, when the cancer that finally took him was crushing down on him, you could find him in a golf cart with a couple of clubs, intent on playing “just a few holes” at the course the old-timers affectionally call “the Moon.”
Golf, though, didn’t define Bill Conway. Family did. Friends did. Community did. He and his wife provided a new life for the twins they adopted as infants from overseas. An expert mechanical technician and jack-of-all trades, he worked on commercial projects large and small throughout New Hampshire and helped countless friends with home projects and repairs, for which he declined to be paid. Along the way, he served in the Army Reserve and helped support the McDonough golf scholarship program.
The world was a better place for Bill Conway having been in it. We expect Mr. Golf is even now showing St. Peter’s foursome how to better read the greens of Heaven. If the saints are smart, they will be paying attention.