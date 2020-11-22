Bill Gardner's task: He needs to write it all down

It is good to read that Secretary of State William Gardner will stand for another term. His record for New Hampshire speaks for itself as one of uncompromising service and integrity above partisan politics. Our most recent election process, standing as it does in stark relief to challenges and confusion elsewhere, is a reminder that the Gardner team does things right.
He has kept politics out of an office where honesty and fairness are imperative. This goes not only for our state elections. Gardner’s tenure has been key to our presidential primaries likewise being viewed as giving all comers a fair shot.
Hard as it may be to believe, however, New Hampshire can’t rely on Bill Gardner forever. Although it has asked much from him through the years, there is another task that we hope he will take on before he decides to step down.
He needs to somehow define and delineate the secretary of state’s role as he sees it and as he has ably demonstrated it for the last 44 years. It would be a most valuable checklist for his successors and for the people. His able deputy, David Scanlan, might be the first to one day use such a guide. So get going, Bill.