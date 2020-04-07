Former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O’Brien has called off his try for the U.S. Senate, which is too bad. An independent-minded conservative, he was controversial in Concord in part because he actually spoke his mind.
O’Brien would have added some zip to a Republican primary whose winner will challenge longtime (too long) professional politician Jeanne Shaheen. One could win trivia contests by trying to correctly list not only how long Shaheen has been in office but in how many offices she has been.
It is not too late, of course, for Shaheen to look back at the examples of a few other New Hampshire Senators who term-limited themselves rather than use the overwhelming power of incumbency to make the position a lifetime post. Coincidentally, three who come to mind — Cotton, Humphrey, Gregg — happen to have all been Republicans.
As for Bill O’Brien, New Hampshire’s loss in D.C. may be New Hampshire’s gain in Concord. Unable to raise the millions of dollars needed to compete for U.S. Senate, O’Brien intends to seek a representative seat from Nashua Ward 9.
The pay of $400 a year isn’t quite the same as a senator’s, but we would guess that O’Brien would work as hard all the same.