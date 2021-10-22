The death of former Congressman Bill Zeliff this week reminded us of what an outgoing and hospitable man was the former innkeeper from Jackson.

Zeliff worked hard at making others feel comfortable at the magical Christmas Farm Inn that he bought in 1975 and ran with his wife, Sydna, for years thereafter. Like many a Granite Stater, he was not a native. But he added much to New Hampshire’s fabric when he was here.

We didn’t always agree with him politically. But we always admired his grit and work ethic and humanity. He was a good representative for New Hampshire in Washington. May he rest in peace.

There is much wisdom in the age-old advice to speak no ill of the dead. Donald Trump, as he often does, provides a timely reminder of why this is so.

We will not repeat his cheap and petty remarks about former Secretary of State and Army General Colin Powell who died earlier this week. Powell spent a lifetime in service to his country.

We will simply say that Trump once again proved himself to be a colossal horse’s rear.

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Hampstead move: Cost and oversight

The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.

Friday, October 15, 2021
Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Disgrace in Nashua: Letting the rabble rule

The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.

Holiday dilemma: Just what was Monday?

Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.

Sunday, October 10, 2021

UNH and free speech: Fares well on student survey

Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

Check your oil? But no nukes, please

An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …