Zeliff worked hard at making others feel comfortable at the magical Christmas Farm Inn that he bought in 1975 and ran with his wife, Sydna, for years thereafter. Like many a Granite Stater, he was not a native. But he added much to New Hampshire’s fabric when he was here.
We didn’t always agree with him politically. But we always admired his grit and work ethic and humanity. He was a good representative for New Hampshire in Washington. May he rest in peace.
There is much wisdom in the age-old advice to speak no ill of the dead. Donald Trump, as he often does, provides a timely reminder of why this is so.
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …