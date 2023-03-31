Billy Pappas is probably still running.
The gregarious, smiling, nice, nice man from Manchester was always a welcome sight when he and his beloved wife, Toni, jogged around their neighborhood or downtown.
The gregarious, smiling, nice, nice man from Manchester was always a welcome sight when he and his beloved wife, Toni, jogged around their neighborhood or downtown.
His exploits as a multi-sport athlete at Manchester Central and at UNH were legendary and received much acclaim. He spent decades paying it forward by assisting the Joe Yukica Football Foundation and other entities in supporting younger generations of athletes.
He also helped the Manchester YMCA, the Manchester Historic Association, and his church through the annual Glendi Festival. Earlier, he had served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
With the twinkle in his eye, Pappas often put us in mind of comic genius Mel Brooks (with Toni as his very own Anne Bancroft). They were a devoted and delightful couple.
Keep smiling, Billy.
Donations in his memory may be made to the UNH Foundation in Durham or to the Manchester Historic Association.
It was close but the New Hampshire House did the right thing last week in rejecting a proposal to make it the medical authority on vaccines.
No doubt it wasn’t intended, but the removal of school resource officers (they are called police, too) from Denver schools two years ago has resulted, predictably, in death.
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Why would New Hampshire create an annual “Old Man of the Mountain Day” on May 3?
No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents.”
There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
