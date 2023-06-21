Green energy sounds so good that — like “organic”, “non-fat” and a legion of marketing terms before them — it’s slick and a good way to sell whatever for a bit more than it’s worth.
Case in point is HB 142, which supporters say will provide green power while supporting hundreds of jobs across the North Country engaged in harvesting, hauling and burning trees to heat steam to spin the turbines at Berlin Biopower.
What HB 142 would actually do is force the state’s Public Utilities Commission to accept the notion that doing so is “reasonable, legitimate and in the public interest.”
Were that so, would the Public Utilities Commission need prompting?
And it’s a boondoggle of a different aroma when most New Hampshire employers are struggling to find workers and pay the nation’s highest power bills. Instead, proponents would encumber all with the cost of subsidizing Berlin Biopower while making it less responsive to PUC oversight.
Providing open-ended subsidies can only hinder delivery of affordable energy, waste resources — human and natural — and hinder development of more productive alternatives.
Gov. Chris Sununu should allow the Public Utilities Commission to remain an honest broker and not assume anything is reasonable that is not.
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.