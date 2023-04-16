Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.

The boiler at the heart of the matter once powered a mill that turned forest into vast quantities of paper products, Bermico piping, and solka-flock, a cellulose powder used as filler in pharmaceuticals and foods.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sunday, April 09, 2023

Mixed messages: Got your Narcan handy?

There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.

Friday, April 07, 2023

It’s about safety? Wellington addition

Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.

Ladies last: Bay State sensibilities

You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023