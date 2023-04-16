Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
The boiler at the heart of the matter once powered a mill that turned forest into vast quantities of paper products, Bermico piping, and solka-flock, a cellulose powder used as filler in pharmaceuticals and foods.
These days what Burgess BioPower makes is 75-megawatts of power, the fourth-largest energy producer in the state.
Wood chips arrive at the mill trailer after trailer. This is burned as fuel to produce steam, the steam is used to make electricity (and soon to thaw Berlin’s downtown sidewalks in winter thanks to Uncle Sam’s post-pandemic spend-a-thon).
We need the electricity if our bills are to be believed. Many ratepayers have seen their home power bills double. Businesses have had to hike prices to keep their lights on. That sharpens our concern about givebacks to power producers. If Burgess BioPower is a sustainable business, shouldn’t it be prospering now? Then again, if the numbers added up the company wouldn’t be throwing a Hail Mary to a Republican legislature to avoid bankruptcy. Grenier’s isn’t the first ask, just the latest.
Lawmakers must balance the ultimate effect on ratepayers against the benefits of forbearance for Burgess BioPower. A blank check isn’t that. If New Hampshire cuts this business a $50-million break, does it contribute to lower rates at some point or more of the status quo? Our electric bills are already status woe.
HB 142 cleared the House by a wide margin (269-109) and the bill now goes to the state Senate.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.