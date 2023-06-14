We thought our politics were supposed to be fractious, brittle, cantankerous and entirely dysfunctional. What gives?
Last week, both houses of the state Legislature passed in rapid succession what’s expected to become our state’s budget for the next two years. This was followed by Senate and House leaders on both sides of the aisle praising the compromises and all the hard work that went into it.
That isn’t what’s supposed to happen, according to pundits. It’s supposed to be a “Rock ’Em, Sock ’Em” fight to the bitter end, according to the mean stream media.
Not so. Like good Granite State neighbors, those living on both sides of the fence shook hands and got to work.
That’s good, but now the fly in the ointment. This budget spends more than we would have thought possible with Republicans at the helm.
Millions more for education, housing initiatives, mental health, substance abuse and crimes against children are warranted. A 12% spike in government paychecks over two years is reflexively alarming.
Alas, that’s compromise. You can’t always get what you want. Our word of warning is that the more the government spends the more it will grow. This biennial budget spends dramatically more — $15.2 billion up from $13.6 billion of the prior budget. While the last budget represented a 2.8% spending increase over its predecessor, this new budget spends 11.7% more while touting lower taxes. That sounds like a formula for more government, not less.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
