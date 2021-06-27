If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be staggering but much less than Biden had first proposed and it would center on actual infrastructure. All good, right? Not exactly.

Having announced, “we have a deal,” Biden specified the strings attached to it. He won’t sign this “deal” unless Congress also passes a massive social spending package, which Democrats intend to ram through under so-called budget “reconciliation,” a maneuver that bypasses the Senate’s 50-50 political split.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had this ruse exactly right when he said, “Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it. It almost makes your head spin.”

The Republicans who reached this “deal” must feel that they have been sucker-punched. (Perhaps they had been hit with a stun gun on the way out to the White House driveway?) And what of Democrats like New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen, who stood beaming alongside her GOP colleagues as Biden extolled a “deal” that is anything but a done deal? Will she go along with what is sure to be the party line about “bipartisanship” in Washington if Republicans somehow manage to stop this maneuver? Never mind. We withdraw the question.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…