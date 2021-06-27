If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be staggering but much less than Biden had first proposed and it would center on actual infrastructure. All good, right? Not exactly.
Having announced, “we have a deal,” Biden specified the strings attached to it. He won’t sign this “deal” unless Congress also passes a massive social spending package, which Democrats intend to ram through under so-called budget “reconciliation,” a maneuver that bypasses the Senate’s 50-50 political split.
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had this ruse exactly right when he said, “Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it. It almost makes your head spin.”
The Republicans who reached this “deal” must feel that they have been sucker-punched. (Perhaps they had been hit with a stun gun on the way out to the White House driveway?) And what of Democrats like New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen, who stood beaming alongside her GOP colleagues as Biden extolled a “deal” that is anything but a done deal? Will she go along with what is sure to be the party line about “bipartisanship” in Washington if Republicans somehow manage to stop this maneuver? Never mind. We withdraw the question.