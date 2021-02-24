Today is the birthday of Nackey Scripps Loeb, whose independent spirit lives on in this newspaper and in the little school she founded to promote and defend the First Amendment and to foster interest, integrity, and excellence in communication for New Hampshire students of all ages.
Those who knew her well were not surprised when, after the death of her husband, William Loeb, she carried on the leadership of the paper, in her own voice and style, for two decades.
She and William Loeb understood the importance of a free press to a democracy. It seems fitting that, on her birthday, we take note of the gifts she has given to New Hampshire, both in the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, Inc., and in donating to that independent school her ownership of this newspaper.