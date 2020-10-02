As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.
For similarly-situated mossbacks, Daughters Day was Sept. 25. Sons Day was the 28th. And to make you feel even less woke, there was a “Sons and Daughters Day’’ way back in August.
When, we wonder, did a child’s birthday become so mundane that more official days were needed to adequately celebrate the kiddos?
And if the kid got a pony and the Disney trip for her birthday, what on earth do we get her for Daughters Day? Would a card do?