The Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund has been doing good work in New Hampshire for nearly 40 years. Its annual summer reception is a tradition and a key to its ability to help others. Alas, last night’s in-person event was canceled as a precaution against COVID-19.
The Diocese of Manchester was scrambling yesterday to provide a virtual video presentation to attendees to thank them for their support for the fund, which quietly supports many other charitable organizations to assist the poor and disadvantaged.
The event will return next year, but the fund could still put to good use right now your tax deductible contribution. Donations to the Bishop’s Charitable Assistance Fund may be sent to the Diocese, 153 Ash St., Manchester, NH, 03104.
One of the men who conspired in the brutal execution of Americans, including New Hampshire journalist and humanitarian James Foley, has pleaded guilty for his crimes. His life will be spared and his confinement humane, something he and his fellow ISIS butchers never granted others.
New Hampshire lost a special citizen in Judge Kenneth McLaughlin last week. In his era, which lasted a long time, he played a role in New Hampshire aviation, in Scouting, in the judiciary, and as a contributor to Nashua and New Hampshire civic life.
New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Here is something to consider when next you find yourself grousing about juggling your schedule with the return of school or because you forgot that a certain business requires masks or just because the Red Sox are not so hot. Consider Morgan Stickney.
Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damn him if he doesn’t.
When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.