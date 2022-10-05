Just who is being protected when a public school official is placed on “leave” and the public is not told and may never be told why?
Knowing the facts in such cases isn’t just a question of fairness to the individual. It is unfair to the public that elects the school boards that hire school principals and staff and that are supposed to be accountable to the people.
How are the people to assess the work product and judgment of school leadership and school boards when the people are told that their business is none of their business?
The latest case in point is Alvirne High School Principal Steven Beals. He is back at his desk this week but neither he, nor Superintendent Daniel Moulis, nor the Hudson school board, will say why Beals was removed from his post last month after a school pep rally.
We don’t fault Beals for his reluctance to explain. He is no doubt under threat of losing his job should he explain what triggered this “leave.”
We blame the voters and parents of Hudson. They are the ones who chose to select a school board whose policy is not to get involved in such matters “unless brought to the board for review by the individual/staff member involved.”
That is what board vice chair Gretchen Whiting told this newspaper about the Beals matter. It hasn’t been brought to the board, she said.
Really? The Hudson School Board “policy” is to not involve itself when its superintendent kicks a popular educator to the curb and greatly upsets the community?
In the words of the young lady who began an online petition effort (more than 22,000 signatures to date) on the principal’s behalf, “This is absolutely insane and ridiculous.”
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …