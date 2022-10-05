Just who is being protected when a public school official is placed on “leave” and the public is not told and may never be told why?

Knowing the facts in such cases isn’t just a question of fairness to the individual. It is unfair to the public that elects the school boards that hire school principals and staff and that are supposed to be accountable to the people.

Sunday, October 02, 2022

The holocaust: Important series

Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.

Friday, September 30, 2022

Faces of war: Scenes of sacrifice

Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Swamp draining: Pappas catches on

Try as we might, it is difficult to avoid the tidal wave of political commercials washing over New Hampshire right now. The cumulative effect may not be the one the candidates want, however.

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Youth facility: Delay is warranted

Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.

GOP’s odd choice: Why not the woman?

It is unfortunate that Hooksett state Rep. Michael Yakubovich has, due to illness, withdrawn from the contest for state Senate District 16. He is clearly a fighter and vows to remain involved.

Grin v. Grumpy: Sununu’s smile wins

We don’t pay a lot of heed to either political polls or “rankings” of states/communities. They seem to be churned out by the carload and are often of little consequence.

Friday, September 23, 2022

Parental rights: Judge Messer’s nonsense

  • Carl Perreault

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …

Leaving school: Why parents choose

Superior Court Judge Amy Messer, we note, was appointed to the court by Maggie Hassan. If Maggie makes it back to the U.S. Senate, perhaps she will advance Messer to the federal bench.