Also on today’s Whatever Happened To list: addressing scam cellphone calls.
Is it just us or has the frequency of scam calls, often masked as coming from in-state numbers, grown faster than a Powerball jackpot?
We thought our congressional delegation had vowed swift and sure action to crack down on scammers seeking any and all means to gain your personal information.
This is one area where we wouldn’t mind a bit of government involvement. But we can’t get our hopes up right now. The Red Sox open tomorrow and will need our undivided attention.
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Why would New Hampshire create an annual “Old Man of the Mountain Day” on May 3?
No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents.”
There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.
Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.
