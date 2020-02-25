He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.

Michael Bloomberg doesn’t deny it, but he is trying mightily to disown a law enforcement policy employed to great effect when he was the Republican mayor of New York City.

The policy of stop, question, frisk was used predominantly in inner-city black neighborhoods plagued by crime. Liberals say this was discriminatory against black people.

But it was in these black neighborhoods where the crime was occurring. While those who were stopped, questioned, and frisked were mostly young black men and teens, most of the crime victims were also black. The policy resulted in a significant drop in crime in New York City. (Attention, Chicago.) It also survived court challenges.

Bloomberg is now trying to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Being for law and order apparently doesn’t work as well on that side of the political aisle, so he is regularly apologizing for a policy that he now says was “wrong.”

When the mayor does this, he reminds us of the millions in Communist China whom Red Guards, waving Mao’s little Red Book, forced to admit their capitalist thoughts during the Cultural Revolution.

It’s not a good look for someone who wants to lead the free world.

Monday, February 24, 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
Editorials

Primary praise: George Will's words of wisdom

  • Editorial

Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…

Editorials

Civics down the tubes: Not knowing basics is dangerous

  • Editorial

The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Editorials

How about the charters? Manchester Proud should embrace them

  • Editorial

The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Monday, February 17, 2020
Editorials

How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

  • Editorial

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.

Sunday, February 16, 2020
Editorials

A glaring DWI gap: Detention is the best deterrence

  • Editorial

Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.

Friday, February 14, 2020
Editorials

Primary postmortems: NH did its job; pundits blather on

The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.