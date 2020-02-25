He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
Michael Bloomberg doesn’t deny it, but he is trying mightily to disown a law enforcement policy employed to great effect when he was the Republican mayor of New York City.
The policy of stop, question, frisk was used predominantly in inner-city black neighborhoods plagued by crime. Liberals say this was discriminatory against black people.
But it was in these black neighborhoods where the crime was occurring. While those who were stopped, questioned, and frisked were mostly young black men and teens, most of the crime victims were also black. The policy resulted in a significant drop in crime in New York City. (Attention, Chicago.) It also survived court challenges.
Bloomberg is now trying to win the Democratic presidential nomination. Being for law and order apparently doesn’t work as well on that side of the political aisle, so he is regularly apologizing for a policy that he now says was “wrong.”
When the mayor does this, he reminds us of the millions in Communist China whom Red Guards, waving Mao’s little Red Book, forced to admit their capitalist thoughts during the Cultural Revolution.
It’s not a good look for someone who wants to lead the free world.
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
”Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail.”
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.