A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”