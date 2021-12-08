He risked his life in World War II to try to save the life of a fellow GI. German machine-gun fire nearly killed him. He returned home in a full body cast.
The pain that his wounds would cause him forever after was something of which he didn’t complain.
Instead, Dole went on with his life, re-learning how to function without the use of his right arm, learning to forget about becoming a physician and instead turning to the law and political service.
He was a partisan political figure for sure, fighting for and defending the principles of his Republican Party. He was also bipartisan when that was the best route to get something done for the nation in Congress, where he was both a minority and majority leader.
Dole became familiar to Granite Staters, campaigning for candidates here and then campaigning for himself, for both vice president and president. A lot of people here admired his candor and his knowledge and his guts. He lost here to Pat Buchanan in the 1996 presidential primary in part because he was by then viewed, ironically, as perhaps too much of an insider.
Dole helped get the World War II Memorial built in Washington and spent much time greeting retired military from New Hampshire and elsewhere coming to see the monument on Honor Flights. To see Dole, using his one good hand, thanking others for their service was a sight of which all Americans can be proud.
