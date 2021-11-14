Before Bob Lawton came along, New Hampshire’s license plates featured the bland and blah word “scenic.” Thanks to him, “Live Free or Die” is on our plates and is the envy of states across the nation.
Some people can’t stand it, of course. One couple famously took the state all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, prevailing in their argument that taping over the words was their right to free speech. Indeed, in today’s times, some tender types may yet demand a trigger warning should they inadvertently happen across the slogan in a parking lot. (We’re sorry. We should have issued a warning before using the word “trigger.”)
He often said he wanted to do work that was fun. He succeeded, making his Weirs Beach Funspot great fun and amusement for thousands every year, and providing jobs to many.
He also wanted to follow in his family’s tradition of service to the state, which was why he joined with his mother and later his son as a state legislator. He was a fiscal conservative and it was in Concord that Lawton crafted legislation to replace “scenic” with the state motto of “Live Free or Die” from Revolutionary War hero Gen. John Stark.
Lawton also found the time to bring another bit of history to life, reviving the weekly newspaper, the Weirs Times, from a previous century. He also founded the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society.
We don’t know what Heaven may have in store for Bob Lawton but if he has his druthers, we are sure he will be seeking out and shaking the hand of John Stark.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.
Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.
When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…
Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.