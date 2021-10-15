That’s probably because the city and New Hampshire as a whole have a long history of females involved in running and winning prominent political and government office. Think back to Vesta Roy as president of our state Senate and Ruth Griffin on the Executive Council and Miriam Luce as Public Utilities Commission chair. Fast forward to Kelly Ayotte as Attorney General, and U.S. Senator. Indeed, we have had all-women congressional delegations and our two senators now, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, have also been elected governor.
Hundreds of women have been elected to local and state office and thousands more have been appointed to planning and zoning boards and have overseen chambers of commerce and commanded New Hampshire National Guard and Reserve units.
What’s remarkable in Boston today is status quo here.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.
The lynching of democracy in New Hampshire last Wednesday morning was not Gov. Chris Sununu’s finest hour. We expected his press conference later that day to begin with a ringing denunciation of those who had successfully shut down an Executive Council meeting. We expected him to make it cle…