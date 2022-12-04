Having read it, Bow High School’s principal is now “comfortable” with a sexually graphic book called “Gender Queer” that is in his school’s library.
Principal Brian O’Connell said that when he first saw the illustrations (including of fellatio) he could “see the concern.” However he is now OK with it being available for adolescents.
But grownups are older and, presumably, more mature than are high school students. In particular, school educators ought to know that young minds are much more impressionable. For a high school to have such sexually explicit material on its shelves is illustrative of some terribly flawed judgment.
Bow parents might want to ask Principal O’Connell if he and his teachers are prepared to answer student questions about just what is being depicted and discussed in detail in this book. For that matter, parents might want to ask O’Connell to explain it to them.
Never mind the book’s transgender emphasis, although that topic seems to be promoted more and more in our public schools. The fact is that the explicit depiction of sexual acts of any kind does not belong in books in our public schools. Someone needs to tell the principal to grow up.
