The unthinkable tragedy that befell a Bow family last Friday morning has hit that community, and the greater community that is New Hampshire, hard.
Thomas Ouellette is Bow High School’s resource officer but now it is his fellow citizens who must provide what resources they can to comfort a family described as “one of the bedrock families of the community.”
Financial resources can help, no doubt. A GoFundMe page has been established. But the support that the family perhaps needs the most right now, and will for years to come, is the knowledge that so many people are thinking of and praying for them and for the two sons suddenly taken from them. That, most assuredly, is so.
