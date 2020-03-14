It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Pearson was trying to stop boys who “identify” as girls from joining and dominating on girls’ sports teams. He noted that this violates the spirit of Title IX, a federal law that mandates equality between girls and boys sports funding, etc.

Democrat Stephen Woodcock of Center Conway was having none of this. Of the boys who think they are girls, he neatly stood biology on its head and argued that “these girls are girls.”

Like Humpty Dumpty from Alice in Wonderland, Woodcock declared that “Transgender girls are girls and they belong on a girls team.”

We haven’t heard from Gov. Chris Sununu on this issue. But his attorney general’s office noted that the defeated bill may have conflicted with one that Sununu signed last year outlawing discrimination of students based on their “gender identity.”

Unintended consequences? Perhaps, but until we hear otherwise, we will presume Sununu knew exactly what it meant when he signed last year. Let the unequal games begin.

