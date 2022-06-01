Perhaps the most uplifting story we saw in a week of bad news for America was that of young Jack Curley of Gilford. It made us hopeful and also proud that he is a fellow New Hampshire man.
Sunday News reporter Shawne Wickham told readers of Curley’s school project: On Memorial Day, he and other hikers would hike the 12 peaks of the Belknap mountain range. They would do so to honor 12 New Hampshire soldiers who lost their lives while in service to their country.
This alone would be a fitting tribute to the individuals and their families. But Curley, a student at the Tilton School, did much more than that,
He contacted families of the 12 to learn more about the lives of each. Before doing so, he got in touch with Stephanie Ouellette, a coordinator for New Hampshire Gold Star families. Having lost her brother, Cpl. Michael Ouelette in Afghanistan, she knows some of the feelings these families endure. She advised Curley on how to approach them. But she didn’t tell him their stories.
“I let him learn about the service members and their families on his own. It’s not my story to tell.”
And learn Curley did. He learned about childhoods, favorite things, and reasons for joining the military so, he said, “I could really understand who they were as human beings.”
He constructed signs and added a photo of each soldier. He and his fellow hikers, in pairs, chose a peak for the Memorial Day climb. At the summit, pictures were taken of the signs and flags, and no doubt quiet moments were taken to look at New Hampshire’s beauty that 12 individuals, and many others lost to war, no longer see.
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”
The American Red Cross needs to step up and let Eliot Webster donate blood. We suspect that is the conclusion of pretty much anyone who read City Matters columnist Mark Hayward’s piece in our Monday edition.
We know that people interested in disability rights were eager to read Mark Hayward’s column (see related editorial). We know this because several of them inquired as to how they might “get around” the UnionLeader.com paywall.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…