Brendan Burns, RIP: City asst. chief made a difference

Our sympathies here at the Sunday News and Union Leader this weekend are with the family, friends and colleagues of Assistant Manchester Fire Chief Brendan Burns. Indeed, we think that sentiment is shared throughout Manchester as well as in his boyhood hometown of Merrimack and in Londonderry, where he was so much involved in youth coaching and community affairs.

To see such a talented and vibrant life cut short at the age of 45 is unfathomable. Chief Burns was such a presence in the Manchester department for so long (he was a firefighter here when he was just 19) that it will be hard for a long time for his colleagues to fully accept that he is gone.

But in the grieving days and months ahead, the members of the MFD can find comfort in all the good that Burns had a hand in while he was here. He will be missed because he made a positive difference. As much as we would each like to think we measure up, the fact is that individuals like Brendan Burns don’t often pass this way. We should be thankful that he did.

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Editorials

