Brentwood blues: A hard of hearing problem

Some Brentwood residents are in a dither because an item in the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter dared to question terms such as systemic racism and to criticize the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Beneath its nameplate, the newsletter proclaims that it is “the voice of the people.” But some people don’t want certain voices heard. One woman said the piece was racist. We thought it was long and a bit rambling. But calling it “racist” serves to support the writer’s point that anything but complete and utter agreement with today’s progressive agenda is not to be tolerated.
The piece should not have been tagged as an “editorial.” It was one man’s commentary, not the newsletter’s opinion. If Brentwood taxpayers want to keep funding this newsletter, they may want to change the nameplate to the plural, as in the voices of the people.