A posse of self-styled “liberty moms” has offered a $500 “bounty” on teachers found to be violating New Hampshire’s new law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools.

In Exeter, a high school freshman was suspended from athletics for apparently violating some language code about genders. A lawsuit has followed on the teen’s behalf by the Christian group Cornerstone Action to challenge whether it’s OK to punish kids for being Catholic.

Naturally both stories have been showing their legs online, grist for the mill of partisan websites, pundits, and influencers nationwide. Thus is New Hampshire presented to the world.

It’s a nice image: Cash rewards for ratting out teachers, “inclusive” public schools tossing Catholics off sports teams.

P.T. Barnum loved a show, but if his train rolled into the Queen City today there would be a PETA picket line waiting for selfies as the pachyderms got prodded into place. Oh, wait, the pet police shut down that circus long ago.

What’s next for a TikTok money shot, another attempt to recall New Hampshire’s motto?

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Bob Lawton, RIP: A New Hampshireman

Before Bob Lawton came along, New Hampshire’s license plates featured the bland and blah word “scenic.” Thanks to him, “Live Free or Die” is on our plates and is the envy of states across the nation.

Parade passing: Veterans Day cheers

It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.

Hello and goodbye: Elect me before I flee

We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…

Sununu stays: Pundits are aghast

Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.

Friday, November 12, 2021

Good news: Sununu is needed here

Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

No knock on Wood: Night editor calls it a day

Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.

Sunday, November 07, 2021

Redistrict plan: Back to the drawing board

When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…

Election delusion: Build back backlash

Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.