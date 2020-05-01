This coronavirus business has played havoc with New Hampshire schools, as everyone knows. It has also done a number on high school student news publications, which have difficult challenges in even the best of times in engaging student interest.
Comes now some good news. The annual Brodsky Prize has been expanded to statewide this year. The deadline is May 8, and as student newsers know, deadlines don’t wait.
Jeff Brodsky and his family established the prize (at $5,000 it is no small item). Brodsky was once editor of his student newspaper, The Little Green of Manchester High School Central. He reported and commented on his high school and challenged authority when that authority tried to shut down the paper.
He won that battle. Now other young journalists can win as well. Prize applicants need to be seniors and be involved with their school papers, whether those schools are public, parochial, or charter.
Applicants should show innovation and even be a bit contrarian. A 600-word essay also is required. For more information, see www.thebrodskyprize.com.