Perhaps the fellow whose political party was just “flipped” out of control of New Hampshire governance isn’t the best person to order up a wholesale review of what just happened. He certainly isn’t the one who should be selecting the reviewers.

Indeed, New Hampshire Democrats may be wondering whether their longtime party chairman, Ray Buckley, ought to continue in that role at all. When your party loses a majority of the New Hampshire House, the Senate, and the Executive Council, it can’t all be chalked up to a popular Republican governor’s coattails. New Hampshire’s independent-minded voters managed to split their ticket between Chris Sununu and Joe Biden, but down the ballot Democrats were beaten badly.

Lack of party support is being cited by many who lost. Is it realistic to think that a “task force” appointed by the head of that party is likely to find that the fault lies there?

It is not true that Ray Buckley founded the New Hampshire Democratic Party. It just seems that way. He has been its chairman since 2007, was executive director for eight years before that, and has been on the party’s state committee since before the oldest millennials took their first breaths.

It’s a radical idea, we know, but it just may be time for a new perspective and somewhat fresher ideas for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Editorials

Eisenhower's proclamation

We reprint here a presidential proclamation issued on Nov. 11, 1954, after Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day. It seems particularly fitting that the President at the time, Dwight D. Eisenhower, had 10 years earlier commanded the troops that freed Europe from Hitler.

Editorials

Veterans Day 2020: Next year, we hope, a parade

We have always enjoyed watching Manchester’s Veterans Day Parade as a way to say something of a personal “thank you” to the military veterans either participating in the parade or themselves attending it. Sadly, that cannot happen today, Veterans Day of 2020. The parade, like so many things …

Sunday, November 08, 2020
Editorials

Right to know matters: More needs to be done

The public’s right — and its need — to know what its public servants are doing in its name ought to be a given in a democracy. A recent state Supreme Court decision regarding secret lists of police is a good reaffirmation of that tenet. But more is needed in this regard, both juridically and…

Editorials

Saluting veterans: Watch for this week's tribute

With Veterans Day later this week, we would like to remind readers of two related events. One is our publication this Wednesday of a pictorial salute to veterans. We have our readers to thank for this tribute, as it is you who have submitted hundreds photos of family members who have served.…

Friday, November 06, 2020
Editorials

Is it over yet? Election distractions

The election that never seems to end has driven us to distraction. Questions abound. For one, for whom did Echo of Clark’s Bears fame vote for President? Maureen Clark of the venerable Lincoln attraction sent in a photo of the bear with her ballot and a rather sketchy-looking ballot box. Ech…

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Editorials

Dining alone: Restaurant contact-tracing

A suggestion from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association regarding contact tracing has some people ready to throw hot soup at the association and/or the governor. Our advice to them, in the immortal words of the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie: Lighten up, Francis.

Friday, October 30, 2020
Editorials

The right choice: End Executive Council grandstanding

The New Hampshire Executive Council remains an important component of New Hampshire’s reliance on and trust in a small government. Our founders designed it that way, in part to keep a check on the power of a sitting governor. In recent times, a 3-2 Democratic council majority has done more t…

Crime

Head on a swivel: Eyes out for trick-or-treaters Saturday

A lot of New Hampshire communities, Manchester included, are likely to be taken over by all manner of spooks, goblins, and other scary creatures this Saturday evening. In case you haven’t noticed the Halloween décor that has sprouted in front of many homes from Coos to the sea, tomorrow nigh…

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Editorials

Police standards: Opening the process to public

New Hampshire’s attorney general thinks the state’s Police Standards and Training Council should come under the same statutes that govern other professional licensing boards whose disciplinary hearings and paperwork are open to the public. The Sunapee police chief, who currently chairs the c…

Editorials

An important Tuesday: One on which we can all agree

There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Sunday, October 25, 2020
Editorials

Our choice is Joe Biden*

This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles.

Editorials

Three-card Monte: Democratic sleight of hand

In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again.