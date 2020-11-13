Perhaps the fellow whose political party was just “flipped” out of control of New Hampshire governance isn’t the best person to order up a wholesale review of what just happened. He certainly isn’t the one who should be selecting the reviewers.
Indeed, New Hampshire Democrats may be wondering whether their longtime party chairman, Ray Buckley, ought to continue in that role at all. When your party loses a majority of the New Hampshire House, the Senate, and the Executive Council, it can’t all be chalked up to a popular Republican governor’s coattails. New Hampshire’s independent-minded voters managed to split their ticket between Chris Sununu and Joe Biden, but down the ballot Democrats were beaten badly.
Lack of party support is being cited by many who lost. Is it realistic to think that a “task force” appointed by the head of that party is likely to find that the fault lies there?
It is not true that Ray Buckley founded the New Hampshire Democratic Party. It just seems that way. He has been its chairman since 2007, was executive director for eight years before that, and has been on the party’s state committee since before the oldest millennials took their first breaths.
It’s a radical idea, we know, but it just may be time for a new perspective and somewhat fresher ideas for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.