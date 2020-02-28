If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
Come to think of it, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Democratic-controlled Legislature goes after our state motto next.
New Hampshire has long prided itself on resisting big government efforts to coerce individuals to get in line. The voluntary seat belt stand has been a strong symbol of that independent streak.
It’s not that drivers here are dunces. We know that using seat belts makes sense and for many years that usage has been at or near the national average and better than some states where it is mandatory to buckle up.
Republican Rep. Peter Torosian of Atkinson noted that highway safety in New Hampshire is comparable to surrounding states and that auto insurance rates here are very competitive.
“If this was a problem,” he observed, “the industry would be punishing us with higher rates.”
As of this writing, Gov. Chris Sununu had yet to say where he stands on this seat belt mandate. The Governor’s Highway Safety Agency has long been a strong defender of our voluntary approach and has favored education rather than coercion to promote seat belt usage.
But that’s no longer the case. That agency is now under the Department of Safety and appears to be in favor of swapping “Buckle Up or Else” for “Live Free or Die.”
Gov. Sununu may want to have a chat with these folks.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Monday, February 24, 2020
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Monday, February 17, 2020
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
”Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail.”
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?