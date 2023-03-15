Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?
The governor had to be asked about the issue last week after the head of that office testified in favor of a bill to mandate seat belt use in the Live Free or Die state. State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter has said the safety office is for “anything” that will prompt people to put on their seat belts. Up until the governor’s answer, “anything” has included pushing for the mandate.
Highway Safety says it executes its programs “under the direction of the governor” so it’s hard to figure out how they got this one wrong. Perhaps they didn’t ask before they leaped?
As he should, the governor made clear that his opposition to a government mandate doesn’t mean that he is against seat belt use (including the existing law regarding children). But for grownups, he said, “they can make decisions for themselves.”
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.