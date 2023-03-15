Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?

The governor had to be asked about the issue last week after the head of that office testified in favor of a bill to mandate seat belt use in the Live Free or Die state. State Police Capt. Christopher Vetter has said the safety office is for “anything” that will prompt people to put on their seat belts. Up until the governor’s answer, “anything” has included pushing for the mandate.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Pappas pockets: Hand is always out

We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Sununu’s budget: A bit too rich for NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.

Friday, March 03, 2023

Twice bitten: Districts in the dark

How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?